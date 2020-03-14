Geordie Shore’s Marine Simpson shrink-wraps curves in skin-tight lycra in tantalising pic

Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson has left fans picking their jaws up off the floor after shrink-wrapping her curves in skin-tight lyrca

Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson has left fans picking their jaws up off the floor after sharing a tantalising snap online.

The TV babe, who is dating X Factor star Casey Johnson, took to her official Instagram to tease her post-baby body.

Posing in her bathroom mirror, Marnie oozed sex appeal as she slipped into a skin-tight outfit.

Shrink-wrapping her curves, the former MTV wild child demanded attention in a daring lycra ensemble.

Leaning on her sink, Marnie pushed out her booty as she snapped away on her brand new iPhone.

Sporting a larger-than-life pout, the starlet completed her look by letting her long brunette locks fall freely past her shoulders.

Letting the photo do the talking, Marnie simply captioned the shot with a football emoji.

Within minutes the snap was flooded with messages of support and lust from fans.

One supporter replied: “Wow, yummy mummy”

Another added: “Stunning pet.”

“I love your outfit,” a third continued.

New mum Marnie recently claimed she was ‘manipulated’ into natural birth after doctors advised she should have a caesarean.

Marnie told new! magazine: “A little bit because I was given the option to have a C-section because of my bladder history.

“A doctor told me I should seriously consider it, but I didn’t because everyone [around me]was like, ‘You have to do it naturally, C-sections are bad.’

“I felt quite manipulated to do it naturally, which is why my bladder is completely f***ed up now.”