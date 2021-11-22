George Brooksbank was a man who lived in the United Kingdom.

Who was George Brooksbank, and what did he do?

The death of Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, the father of her husband Jack, was confirmed on Monday, November 22.

The 72-year-old died just days before his grandson August’s christening, which was attended by the Queen at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

George Brooksbank was a retired chartered accountant and company director who was an Old Etonian.

Prior to the pandemic, he lived in Wandsworth, south London, and Bordeaux, France, with his wife of nearly four decades, Nicola.

After being forced into intensive care with Covid-19 in April 2020, George was said to be in poor health.

“George was not the same after being in hospital with Covid last year,” a royal insider told MailOnline.

“He’d been ill for a while, and losing his father before the Christening had been a difficult time for Jack.”

When Jack Brooksbank’s father was placed on a ventilator for five weeks, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were reportedly told to “prepare for the worst.”

Despite the odds, he was able to recover and leave the hospital in June of last year.

Another source told the Mail Online that surviving those five weeks was a “miracle,” and that he was lucky to be alive for the birth of his grandson August in February 2021.

Mr. Brooksbank’s death came just days before the Queen’s two great-grandsons, August and Lucas Tindall, the son of Zara and Mike Tindall, were to be christened.

August is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, as well as both of their parents’ first grandchild.

In addition, he is the Queen’s ninth great-grandson.

The infant is the thirteenth in line to the throne.

George was considered to be quite wealthy due to his success as a chartered accountant and company director.

His son Jack was also educated at Stowe School in Buckingham, where boarding fees are currently nearly £12,000 per term.

However, George Brooksbank’s personal net worth is unknown at this time.

Brooksbank Baronetcy of Healaugh Manor, in the parish of Healaugh, in the West Riding of the County of York, is a title in the United Kingdom’s baronetage.

For Edward Brooksbank, it was built on September 15, 1919.

Captain Stamp Godfrey Brooksbank, the father of George Brooksbank, was the younger brother of Edward Brooksbank and second Baronet.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https