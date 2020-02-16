George Calombaris says he’s ‘personally devastated’ at the collapse of his restaurant empire

George Calombaris has revealed he is ‘personally devastated’ his restaurant empire went into voluntary administration.

MAdE Establishment Group announced the decision on Monday afternoon, with 12 of Calombaris’ venues to close immediately.

Administrators are set to sell-off most of the celebrity chef’s interests, with up to 500 workers at risk of losing their jobs.

The Melbourne-based restaurant empire, founded by Calombaris, operates 18 venues including the Press Club, Gazi and Hellenic Republic.

The former MasterChef host on Monday evening said he was ‘gutted’ by the decision, less than a year after his multi-million dollar underpayment scandal.

‘Although we have all continued to work tirelessly and overcome the many challenges we have recently experienced, it is with deep sadness and regret that today MAdE Establishment has been placed into voluntary administration,’ he wrote on social media.

‘To all my team, I truly regret it has come to this. On a personal note, the last few months have been the most challenging I have ever faced.

‘At this time, while personally devastated, I remain thankful to my family, friends, the MAdE team, our loyal and regular customers.

‘I am so sorry all our collective efforts have not provided to be enough. I’m gutted that it’s come to this.’

The chef went on to ask the public to respect how difficult the announcement has been for him, his family and his staff.

Calombaris’ hospitality empire was revealed in July 2019 to have underpaid staff to the tune of $7.8 million.

The wages and superannuation owed to staff by MAdE Establishment was backpaid in 2019.

The Fair Work Ombudsman also hit the company with a $200,000 fine.

At the time, Calombaris told the ABC’s 7.30 program: ‘We aren’t closing our restaurants, we’re here.

‘And it’s my job as their leader to keep pushing forward and keep speaking this message, not shying away from the mistake we made, but also acknowledging that we fixed it.’

‘I won’t forget that afternoon in 2017 when we sat there with my new business partners after we’d done a full audit for the business and discovered the underpayments.’

The bombshell administration announcement came after the management of MAdE, which is backed by former Swisse CEO Radek Sali, met with creditors on Monday.

‘Craig Shepard and Leanne Chesser of KordaMentha restructuring were today appointed Voluntary Administrators of 22 companies in the MAdE Establishment Group,’ the advisory and investment firm said in a statement.

‘The appointment excludes the [smaller offshoot, yoghurt store]Yo-Chi operations which will continue to trade as usual. All other venues have stopped trading immediately.

‘Employees have been paid all outstanding wages and superannuation up to the date of the appointment.

A first meeting of creditors will be next Thursday.

The announcement comes on the same day Calombaris flagged the sale of his mansion in the exclusive Melbourne suburb of Toorak.

An ‘expressions of interest’ sign was seen outside his house on McMaster Court on Monday.

The home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, in-home gym and a cinema room.

Calomabaris’ Toorak house will be sold by real estate group Kay and Burton but no official price has been given.

Just weeks earlier on Australia Day, Calombaris and his wife Natalie Tricarico sold their holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula for $1.01million at auction.