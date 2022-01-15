George McQuinn, a skier, is knocked unconscious and slides face-first across the finish line in this terrifying moment.

George McQuinn, a skier, is knocked unconscious in a brutal crash and slides face-first across the finish line.

This is the terrifying moment skier George McQuinn is knocked unconscious and slides face-first across the finish line in a brutal crash.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, McQuinn was brutally defeated in Deer Valley, Utah.

When he hit the back of his head while taking off for his final jump in the FIS Freestyle World Cup event, the Olympic hopeful was injured.

McQuinn slid down the snowy path face first after hitting his head twice.

After the incident, the 23-year-old was able to regain consciousness.

McQuinn responded to the incident on his Instagram story, calling it “gnarly.”

He re-posted the video of himself sliding down the slope to the finish line, insisting that he is “fine” after the terrifying mishap.

McGuinn then posted a picture of himself with a thumbs-up and blood marks on his face.

“Thank god for helmet technology,” he wrote in another Instagram Story photo, which shows the inside of his ski helmet.

The ski racer was immediately greeted by Team USA medical personnel and ski patrollers after regaining consciousness and taking to social media, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The skier was stabilized, placed on a backboard, and sled away from the scene after medical personnel assisted an unconscious McQuinn.

The event was halted for 15 minutes due to his crash.

Mikael Kinsbury of Canada earned his 100th Gold Cup podium when the event resumed.

“This one is for him,” Kingsbury said after the win.

“I’m aware that this was his first super final.”

He’s a promising skier with a bright future ahead of him.

“All I want is for him to be okay and for us to be able to ski in a super final together in the future.”

Lara Carlton, the communications liaison for the US Freestyle team, said McQuinn was “seeking medical evaluation” shortly after.

According to the Tribune, McQuinn was the only American man in Thursday’s event to reach the super final.

The World Cup moguls races on Thursday are also the final Olympic qualifiers for Team USA.

McQuinn talked to the Durango Herald nearly a month before his shocking knockout about his lifelong dream of competing in the Olympics.

“I dreamed of the World Cup and skiing in the Olympics since I was a small child,” he told The Durango Herald.

“Now all I have to do is concentrate and make it a reality.”

(Team USA) will consist of four men and four women, and I intend to be one of them.”

“I love competing,” McQuinn said, adding that he began competing at the age of seven with the Purgatory Freestyle Ski Team.

It’s a lot of fun when…

