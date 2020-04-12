George Pell: church abuse victims shocked as cardinal walks free – video

Supporters of church abuse victims in Australia were shocked on Tuesday after Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic in the world to have been found guilty of historical child sexual abuse, was freed from prison.

“I just felt incredibly sad for survivors and any survivors who have spoken out. Because to me it was a bit like they’ve just been shot. It’s huge news and it’ll impact on so many people and it’s made even harder because of the isolation at the moment,” said Maureen Hatcher, founder of support group Loud Fence.