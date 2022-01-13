George Square and other city centre streets will be closed as part of the Glasgow Batgirl filming.

Glasgow Cross and the Trongate areas have been transformed into Gotham City for upcoming scenes in the HBO Max blockbuster.

Camera crews were spotted filming scenes on St Vincent Street last night (January 12) as part of Batgirl filming in Glasgow city centre.

The streets of Glasgow Cross and the Trongate have been transformed to look like a snowy Gotham City for the HBO Max film, complete with fake shop fronts, signage, billboards, and graffiti.

Glasgow City Council has now confirmed that more areas of the city will be closed to traffic as a result of the filming.

Part of George Square is closed, which also hosted Hollywood film crews when they descended on the city to film scenes for The Flash and World War Z.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming street closures, along with an estimate of when they’ll be closed for filming:

Closures are possible on Monday, February 14, Tuesday, February 15, Wednesday, February 16, Thursday, February 17, Friday, February 18, and Monday, February 21.

Between Ingram Street and Wilson Street, Glassford Street may be closed.

If the camera is facing the action, pedestrian access will be temporarily halted.

The closure will take place on February 1st and 2nd.

James Morrison Street, St Andrews Street, Turnbull Street, and Steel Street are all closed.

If the camera is pointed in the direction of the action, pedestrian access will be temporarily disabled.

Closure date(s) to be confirmed, but it’s likely to be in late February or early March.

The exact location is also unknown, but the area south of George Square and a section of Hanover Street may be closed after the access to the G1 building’s underground garage is completed.

If the camera is pointed in the direction of the action, pedestrian access will be temporarily halted.

