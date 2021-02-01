Georgia adds 240 new COVID-19 cases amid eased restrictions

TBILISI, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Georgia reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 258,351.

Among the new cases, 86 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Monday, the country recorded 249,709 recoveries and 3,194 deaths.

Georgia on Monday began to resume international flights, which were completely suspended in March last year.

Meanwhile, several COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the country on Monday, with stores and shopping centers allowed to reopen in major cities.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020. Enditem