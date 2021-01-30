Georgia adds 669 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Georgia on Friday reported 669 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 256,956, according to the country’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 637 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 247,096.

Meanwhile, 21 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,148.

The NCDC said 19,311 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country while the infection rate continued to decline gradually.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020. Enditem