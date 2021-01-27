Georgia adds 742 COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Georgia reported 742 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 255,564, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

Among the new cases, 340 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi. As of Wednesday, 245,527 of the 255,564 patients have recovered, while 3,108 others have died, said the center.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Facebook on Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He also said he felt fine and was receiving treatment at home.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. Enditem