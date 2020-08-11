Georgia Coronavirus Poll Shows 46% Trust Dr. Fauci Over Trump To Lead COVID-19 Response

A new poll in the traditionally red state of Georgia reveals some shifting attitudes over the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the surprising revelations: more Georgians (46%) trust Dr. Anthony Fauci to handle the coronavirus crisis over President Donald Trump (29%).

An exclusive opinion poll, conducted Aug. 6-8 for WXIA-TV in Atlanta by SurveyUSA, revealed that instead of the COVID-19 crisis uniting Georgians, the pandemic is only widened existing political fractures along party lines and making a united political response to curb the pandemic next to impossible.

“I think that is hampering us,” said former Republican state representative Buzz Brockway. “A crisis should be something that brings us all together. But it’s not. It’s forcing us into some of our camps.”

Among the major areas of agreement among Georgians:

*Thirty-seven percent of respondents believe the U.S. has done a poor job at controlling the spread of COVID-19. This percentage is more than three time higher than the number of those saying the country is doing an excellent job (9%). Twenty-eight percent rated the U.S. as fair and 23% as good.

* More Georgians (46%) trust Dr. Fauci to handle the coronavirus crisis compared to 29% who favored Trump. Twenty-five percent weren’t sure.

* One in 7 Georgians say public schools shouldn’t open at all this school year.

* Six in 10 say face masks should be mandatory.

* The poll shows 69% of respondents say Georgia cities and towns that want to have stricter restrictions than the rest of the state be allowed to do so.

Among the major areas of disagreement:

* 47% disapprove how Trump has responded to the pandemic compared to 45% that approve.

* 86% of Republicans approve of the way Trump is handling the virus compared to 82% of Democrats who disapprove

* Thirty-one percent of whites approve of Trump’s response. On the other hand, 72% of African Americans and Hispanics disapprove.

* A third of Georgians have no intention of being vaccinated against COVID-19 even if a vaccine is developed.

* Thirty-eight percent of respondents are concerned while 26% are extremely concerned they’ll contract the virus that causes COVID-19. Twenty-four percent isn’t concerned.