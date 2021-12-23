Georgia has taken concrete steps to ensure long-term peace in the region: Premier

Irakli Garibashvili says he met with Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders and had fruitful discussions.

Georgia’s capital is TBILISI.

Georgia’s prime minister said Wednesday that the country has taken effective steps with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to ensure regional peace.

During the online Conference of Ambassadors, Irakli Garibashvili stated, “It is extremely important for us to establish lasting peace in the region.”

Garibashvili said the Georgian side made a “peaceful, neighborly” initiative in the talks, noting that he had met with the leaders of the region’s countries.

“I also had a very successful meeting in Turkey,” he said, referring to his meetings with Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted us warmly at the highest level, and we took very effective steps in this direction.”

In terms of security, he stated that the country’s territorial integrity and the end of the occupation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia were their top priorities.

“We never forget and never lose sight of the fact that the real dream and goal for us is to restore our country’s territorial integrity and liberate it from occupation,” he added.

In 2008, Tbilisi and Russia fought a five-day war over Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Georgia lost control of both territories, and both South Ossetia and Abkhazia were later recognized as independent states by Russia.

*Gozde Bayar is the author of this piece.