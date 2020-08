TBILISI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Georgia confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 1,250.

Five of the 25 new cases are imported, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Monday, 1,010 of the 1,250 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. Enditem