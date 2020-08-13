Georgia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Georgia confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,283.

Two of the five new patients are from Mestia municipality, which is under the lockdown; two new cases are imported, while the remaining one contracted the virus from an infected individual, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Thursday, 1,068 of the 1,283 patients have recovered, while 17 others have died, the center said.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26.