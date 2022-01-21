Georgia’s premier lauds Turkiye’s “steady support” for the country.

Fatma Ceren Yazgan, the Turkish ambassador to Georgia, is met by Irakli Garibashvili.

Turkiye’s “solid support” for Georgia’s “integrity and sovereignty” was praised by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Margvelashvili on Thursday.

Irakli Garibashvili “expressed his gratitude to the Turkish side for the solid support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia” following a meeting with Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Turkey’s ambassador to Georgia, according to a statement released by Georgia’s Prime Ministry.

According to the statement, Garibashvili also emphasized Yazgan’s “significant contribution” to the development of bilateral relations.

The focus of the meeting was “the strategic partnership between the two countries and the positive trend of bilateral relations,” according to the press release.

“One of the topics discussed by the dignitaries was the opening of the Turkish sales market and the import of high-quality medication with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to Georgia, which will significantly and quickly lower prices on pharmaceutical products in Georgia,” the statement continued.

“Current regional projects between Georgia and Turkiye serve as a vivid example of effective strategic cooperation, solid development, and dependable partnership, which leads to greater economic freedom, security, and sustainability,” Garibashvili and Yazgan said.

Effective regional cooperation with neighboring countries, according to the Georgian prime minister, is a path to security, stability, and long-term development.

“Readiness was expressed to deepen cooperation in all areas, including political and economic directions,” according to the statement.

At the meeting, the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council’s upcoming session was discussed.

The meeting also discussed future steps towards the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Georgia and the Republic of Turkiye, according to the statement.

In fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Garibashvili and Yazgan emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the two countries.

According to Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Turkiye and Georgia “have exemplary relations and close cooperation on a wide range of issues ranging from energy to trade, economy to education and culture.”

While Turkiye is Georgia’s top trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of (dollar)1.85 billion in 2019, Turkish contracting firms have completed 258 projects in the country, according to the ministry.