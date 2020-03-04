Georginio Wijnaldum details Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool inquest after Watford defeat

Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as Watford were 3-0 winners with it being revealed what Jurgen Klopp said to the Reds

Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told the Reds following their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday thanks to a brace from Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney strike.

It was the first time Klopp’s side had tasted defeat in the league with the Reds being runaway leaders at the top of the table.

Klopp had admitted after the game that they were beaten by the better side on the day and it seems he told his squad a similar thing.

“I’d say he was just honest when he spoke to us for a few minutes afterwards,” Wijnaldum told The Athletic.

“He talked about how we’ve had an unbelievable run but we can’t close our eyes to what happened in this game.

“He said we have to take it on the chin, assess where it went wrong and then work to put things right.

“It’s really painful and difficult to take. Losing hits you a lot harder when you haven’t lost in the league for such a long time.

“Nothing seemed to work for us. We have to learn from it and do better.”

Liverpool have the opportunity to bounce back from defeat this week as they travel to Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

And Klopp is pleased to get straight back into the swing of things following the surprising loss.

He said: “We never really think about ‘lesser pressure’ or whatever – we are Liverpool, we are always under pressure, we always have to deliver.

“We play away at Chelsea and everybody expects us to win there, which is difficult, it was always difficult and will always be difficult. So, that’s the situation.

“We don’t really think about it, it’s not more pressure or less pressure than before, it’s just the last 16 of the FA Cup and we want to go through.

“That’s the plan and that’s what hopefully everybody can see.”