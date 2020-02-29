Gerard Deulofeu suffers nasty knee injury during Watford vs Liverpool

Gerard Deulofeu suffered an unfortunate injury during Watford’s clash with Liverpool

Watford star Gerard Deulofeu suffered a nasty knee injury during the first-half against Liverpool this evening.

The attacker was causing the Reds’ backline problems during the opening stages but landed awkwardly when tussling with Virgil van Dijk midway through the first 45 minutes.

Deulofeu’s right knee appeared to buckle as he attempted to beat the defender to the ball.

And the Spaniard was on the ground in agony soon after, as fans watched on worryingly.

The Watford man was unable to continue and was stretchered off after a long delay with the medics treating him on the pitch.

Fans speculated on social media that the player had suffered an ACL injury.

Roberto Pererya came off the bench to replace Deulofeu.

Moments before the injury, BBC pundit Stephen Kelly had heaped praise on Deulofeu and his attacking co-star Ismaila Sarr.

“Watford have been doing well, especially down the wings – both Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu have looked good going forward,” he said on BBC 5 Live.

“Sarr has put some really teasing balls into the box. It’s been a difficult start for Liverpool.”

Watford started the better of the two sides at Vicarage Road, threatening to shock the Premier League leaders.

Nigel Pearson has enjoyed a good start to life at the Hornets and is confident he can guide them to safety.

“When a team has been more or less at the bottom all season, psychologically it’s really quite difficult,” he said.

“There are days that things can feel as though events are conspiring against you.

“We’ve got to – and the players are aware of this, we’ve spoken about it – we have enough games left, we’ve got the tools, what we’ve got to do is make things happen ourself and so there are going to be occasions when we’re not at our best and things don’t go our way.

“We’ve just got to be able to deal with it, it’s as simple as that really.”