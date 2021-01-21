German airline to add more flights between Windhoek, and Frankfurt

WINDHOEK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — German airline, the Lufthansa Group on Wednesday announced that in March and April they will add a fourth and fifth frequency between Windhoek and Frankfurt, further strengthening their commitment and ties to the Namibian market.

Lufthansa Group general manager of Southern Africa and East Africa Andre Schulz in a statement said the new frequencies will be serviced by an Airbus A330 and are subject to government approval, however, they are already bookable online as well as via the GDS (Global Distribution System).

“As you may have already experienced, the various entry regulations and restrictions are extremely fluid and ever-changing,” he added.

According to Schulz, as of Jan. 14, the regulations for travelers entering Germany from risk areas has been updated.

“Currently Namibia has been identified as a Level 1 risk area by the Robert Koch Institute. This means that all travelers entering Germany from a risk area such as Namibia, are required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said passengers who are only transiting through Germany from a Level 1 area, as well as children under 6 years of age, are exempt from the obligation to test or provide proof.

“However, I would like to point out that the Level 1 risk status for Namibia is subject to change at short notice, based on the infection rate per week, and could therefore raise additional measures for entry into Germany,” he said.

The entry requirements for passengers travelling to Namibia remain unchanged, he said. Enditem