German airports report 75 pct drop in passenger numbers in 2020

BERLIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Passenger numbers at German airports in 2020 dropped by 75 percent year-on-year to around 63 million, the German Aviation Association (BDL) said on Thursday.

The reasons for the slump were travel restrictions, including entry bans and quarantine rules, as well as lower passenger demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BDL.

“The German aviation industry was in a permanent lockdown for large parts of the year and is now close to a standstill,” stressed BDL President Peter Gerber in a statement.

German airports and airlines were even more severely affected than the global industry, according to the BDL. Since most flights departing Germany serve international destinations, the travel restrictions have had a stronger effect there than in other countries with large domestic markets, such as the United States or China.

With travel restrictions tightened again, demand for air travel at German airports fell to around ten percent of pre-crisis levels in November and 12 percent in December, according to the BDL. Flight volumes only recovered to 20 percent of their usual level in January.

With the slump in passenger demand and the numerous restrictions on travel, the revenues of airlines, airports, air traffic control, and the service and retail companies at airports have “almost completely collapsed,” the BDL noted.

Currently, 60,000 of the 255,000 people employed by the German air transport industry are threatened by job losses, according to the BDL. The association does not expect the German aviation industry to reach pre-crisis levels before 2025. Enditem