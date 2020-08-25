German airports report 80 pct YoY drop in passenger traffic in July

BERLIN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Germany’s airports handled 4.9 million passengers in July, 80.1 percent less than in July 2019, the German Airports Association (ADV) said on Monday.

Several airlines resumed their operations in Germany at the beginning of July and demand was mainly driven by tourism to the Mediterranean and Black Sea coasts, according to the ADV.

However, an “unsafe foundation” remained because regional COVID-19 outbreaks could lead to air travel being quickly suspended again, the ADV noted.

Air traffic in Europe was down 76.8 percent in July, while intercontinental traffic dropped by 93.5 percent. The ADV noted that demand for intercontinental flights was still “stuck on the ground” because several travel restrictions and warnings continue to be in force.

In the first seven months of the year, 44.7 million passengers were handled at German airports, 68.5 percent less than in the previous year. The ADV noted that traffic figures were recovering “only slowly and demand is developing less dynamically than hoped for.”

There were “no signs of a trend reversal yet,” the ADV said. The lifting of travel warnings for countries in the European Union in the middle of June and the resulting resumption of flights have led to a “limited recovery in demand” only. Enditem