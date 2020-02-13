German auto club registers 4 pct less car breakdowns in 2019

BERLIN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — ADAC, the largest automobile club in Europe, provided assistance to motorists around 3.8 million times in Germany in 2019, a decline of 4 percent compared to the previous year, according to the general German automobile club (ADAC) on Tuesday.

The main reason for the decline had been “mild temperatures in winter” in Germany, according to the club, which operates a large fleet of mobile mechanics in yellow cars which are called “yellow angels” in Germany, to assist motorists in trouble.

At just under 42 percent, most breakdowns were due to problems with the car battery. According to ADAC, this was mainly due to the “average age of the registered vehicles” in Germany which was currently 9.5 years.

Battery problems were followed by issues with the engine or engine control unit at 17.4 percent, ADAC noted. Difficulties with the car body, steering, brakes, chassis or drive caused a total of 15.5 percent of all breakdowns in Germany.

On average, Germany’s automobile club helped drivers who had a breakdown or other problems with their vehicle more than 10,000 times a day.

According to ADAC, the busiest day of the year with around 22,000 incidents was in January when low temperatures caused accidents and breakdowns.