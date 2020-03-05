German automotive supplier Continental hit by global downturn of car industry

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — In the fiscal year 2019, adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) of Continental dropped by 21.5 percent to 3.2 billion euros (3.6 billion U.S. dollars), the German automotive supplier announced on Thursday.

“Last year the entire automotive industry suffered a clear downturn,” said Elmar Degenhart, chairperson of the executive board of Continental.

Adjusted sales of Continental decreased by 1.1 percent to 43.9 billion euros, according to preliminary figures of the firm. The adjusted operating margin fell from 9.3 percent to 7.4 percent and Continental recorded losses of 1.2 billion euros.

“In operational terms we put in a respectable performance overall, but ultimately the 2019 result, particularly in the automotive business, was not satisfactory,” added Degenhart.

Continental is not anticipating any recovery in the economic environment this year. According to Continental, global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles would decrease for the third year in a row.

For 2020, Continental forecasts consolidated sales of around 42.5 billion to 44.5 billion euros and a margin of the operating result adjusted for special effects of only 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent. Degenhart is expecting that “the economic environment will remain challenging in 2020.”

The German automotive supplier announced that it would focus on growth areas such as automated and networked driving, new vehicle architectures as well as software and data applications for intelligent products.

“The mobility of the future is mainly about electronics, software and sensor systems,” according to Continental.