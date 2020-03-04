German Cup offers once-in-a-lifetime chance for underdogs

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — For good reason, the German Cup is one of international football fans’ most beloved competitions.

In the past 85 years, the so-called “DFB-Pokal” is continuously delivering enchanting chapters of football underdogs turning things upside down when facing established professional sides.

FC Saarbrucken is the last example of the series of odd stories written by the national Cup event.

The fourth-tier side was promoted to the semifinal after beating the Bundesliga clubs of FC Cologne and Fortuna Dusseldorf and second division clubs of Jahn Regensburg and Karlsruher SC.

Saarbrucken keeper Daniel Batz this Tuesday evening saved five penalties in the last-8 round clash against Dusseldorf following one save against a Karlsruhe penalty in the round before.

After four years in the Bundesliga (last time in 1993), Saarbrucken became the first fourth-tier side to reach the Cup’s semifinal.

Like Saarbrucken, third and fourth division squads count on promising talents or former professionals, who play out their last years as a footballer or couldn’t achieve their breakthrough on the big stage.

Over a full season campaign, amateur teams would be lost against professional sides, but in one Cup game, doors for a surprise are wide open.

The Cup has turned into a once-in-a-lifetime chance for outsiders to make big dreams come true. The second important competition in German football is about two teams in a do-or-die situation, battling it out in one game over 90 or 120 minutes or on penalties.

It is the story of unknown amateur footballers meeting the big stars they so far only knew from television.

A particular drawing system secures first or second division clubs as opponents in the first two rounds for lower league amateur teams.

In the first two rounds, two drawing pots are used, one with professional teams and the other containing amateur sides.

Next to 36 clubs of the first and second division, plus the first of four third leagues, 24 amateur teams complete the starting field. The amateur sides qualify after having won a regional cup event in advance.

Amateur teams get rewarded by always playing at home until the final, which takes place in the Berlin Olympic stadium.

It is common sense in Germany to say, the Cup has its own (unwritten) laws indicating the gaps between favorites, counting on budgets of many million euros, and small challengers might disappear.

On the other hand, the Cup is said to be the easiest way to qualify for international competition as the Cup winner is part of the Euro League campaign after only six successful games.

The competition’s history is full of first or second round surprises leaving the struggling favorite behind in a state of embarrassment.

Until now, football fans remember Bayern Munich’s first-round defeat (1-0) in 1990 under coach Jupp Heynckes against fifth division side FV 09 Weinheim. Eyewitnesses not only talk about the game but about the excessive party the night after.