German economic minister promises faster payment of COVID-19 aid

BERLIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — To mitigate the economic damage caused by the second COVID-19 lockdown, Germany’s state aid program would be expanded and aid disbursement would be made faster, Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

One year after the start of the pandemic, the German economy was in a “robust shape,” said Altmaier told the Bundestag, the lower house of the country’s parliament.

According to Altmaier, the German government would ramp up bridging aid to companies for the period between November 2020 and June this year by up to 50 billion euros (60.5 billion U.S. dollars).

Responding to criticisms that aid disbursement was too slow and stuck in bureaucracy, Altmaier promised that all those who were waiting for aid money would receive support “as quickly as possible.”

So far, 80 billion euros have been allocated in COVID-19 aid for German companies, on top of 23 billion euros to finance short-time working benefits and a 130-billion-euro economic stimulus package.

After a 5.0-percent slump in 2020, the government expects Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 3.0 percent this year, according to the annual economic report presented on Wednesday.

The government has lowered its forecast partly because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, which the country entered in November 2020 and has since extended and strengthened. Pre-crisis economic output is not expected to be reached again until mid-2022. (1 euro = 1.21 U.S. dollars) Enditem