German energy shift is “open-heart surgery” – Economy…

BERLIN, Jan 21 – Germany must work hard to remain competitive in the steel, automotive and renewable industries as it manages a costly shift towards a fossil-fuel free energy mix, its economy minister said, comparing the transition to an “open-heart surgery”.

“We have to keep fighting for our competitiveness,” Peter Altmaier told the annual energy summit hosted by newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday, adding that Germany’s efforts to wean itself off nuclear and coal could be an export model going forward.

“Climate protection and competitiveness are not a contradiction,” he said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert Editing by Michelle Martin)