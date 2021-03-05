German exports to Britain tumble 30 pct YoY in January: Destatis

BERLIN, March 2 (Xinhua) — German exports to Britain in January dropped by around 30 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to preliminary calculations published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

“The decline in trade with the United Kingdom (UK) as a result of Brexit is significant but not unexpected,” Anton Boerner, president of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) told Xinhua on Tuesday.

German exports to Britain in 2020 already fell by 15.5 percent year-on-year to 66.9 billion euros (80.3 billion U.S. dollars), according to Destatis. It was the biggest year-on-year decline since the financial and economic crisis in 2009.

Since 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum, German exports to Britain have “steadily declined,” Destatis noted. In 2015, the figure was 89.0 billion euros.

The evolution of Germany’s trade with Britain “impressively underlines the importance of the European Single Market and the free movement of people and goods within the European Union,” stressed Boerner.

Britain is no longer part of the European Union’s (EU) Single Market and Customs Union. After months of negotiations, the EU and Britain agreed on a comprehensive agreement shortly before the end of the Brexit transition period. The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisionally entered into force on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) warned in mid-February that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU would lead to “numerous changes for German companies in their foreign business in the UK.” (1 euro = 1.20 U.S. dollars) Enditem