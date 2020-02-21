German far-right attacks in recent years

BERLIN, Feb 20 – A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself.

There have been a number of far-right attacks in recent years in Germany, with violence rising sharply in 2015, when the country took in more than one million migrants.

The German domestic intelligence agency estimated that the number of violent crimes with far-right elements rose by 3% in 2018, although attacks on centres for asylum seekers fell after a spike in 2015 and 2016.

Feb. 14, 2020 – German police arrest 12 men on suspicion of involvement in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order by means of targeted attacks.

Oct. 9, 2019 – A gunman who denounced Jews opens fire outside a German synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, killing two people as he livestreams his attack.

The attacker, a 27-year-old German, fatally shoots a woman outside the synagogue and a man inside a nearby kebab shop.

June 2, 2019 – Pro-immigration German politician Walter Luebcke is found lying in a pool of blood outside his home in the state of Hesse. Stephan Ernst, a German far-right sympathiser initially confesses to the crime and later retracts his confession. Luebcke was a hate figure for the far right because of his outspoken defense of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to let in refugees.

July 11, 2018 – A member of a German neo-Nazi gang is jailed for life for her part in the murders of 10 people during a campaign of racially-motivated violence. Beate Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek man and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007. An official report later says police had “massively underestimated” the risk of far-right violence and that missteps had allowed the cell to go undetected.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by John Stonestreet)