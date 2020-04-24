German farmers fear third drought year in a row

14 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, April 22 (Xinhua) — German farmers fear third drought year in a row after a lack of rain in March and April, the German Farmers’ Association (DBV) announced on Wednesday.

“If it continues to remain dry, it could be another very difficult year for German agriculture,” Joachim Rukwied, president of DBV told the German editorial network (RND) and warned that “a third year of drought in a row would hit many of our farms even harder than the last.”

The lack of rainfall in March and April had dried up soils. Following a mild winter, the drought had also led to greater pest infestation in German fields. According to Rukwied, a steady inland rain lasting longer would be “urgently needed” so that plants can grow.

The 2018 drought had caused crop damage in billions. For this year, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture stressed that there were currently “no reliable predictions for the course of the summer.”

Germany’s Climate Data Center (CDC) also warned that it had “hardly rained for more than four weeks,” and in some parts in Germany, there was “already the highest level of forest fire risk.”

Over the last weeks, German forests have suffered from the drought too and were in an “alarming state,” Hans-Georg von der Marwitz, head of the federation of German forest owner associations (AGDW), was quoted by RND as saying. Enditem