German FDP premier calls for dissolution of Thuringia’s…

BERLIN, Feb 6 – The newly elected premier of Thuringia on Thursday said his Free Democrats (FDP) had initiated a motion seeking to dissolve the assembly in the eastern German state, which would pave the way for new elections there.

Thomas Kemmerich drew widespread criticism after on Wednesday becoming the first state premier to be elected with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Chancellor Angela Merkel had condemned her Christian Democrats (CDU) for siding with the AfD in the vote.

A two-third majority is needed to dissolve parliament.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)