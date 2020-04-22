German football getting ready for season re-start mid-May

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 21 (Xinhua) — Most fans of Borussia Moenchengladbach seem well prepared for a possible re-start of the Bundesliga. For several weeks many supporters have ordered cardboard figures with their picture printed on to place them in the arena when the German national leagues return to action under unusual circumstances.

As no audience will be allowed inside the arena’s, fans want to show their support by placing their cardboard figures on their booked seat.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, games of the professional leagues have been postponed since mid-March. Now leading politicians are talking about so-called ghost-games without fans to allow the clubs to finish the 2019/2020 season orderly.

According to statements of Markus Soeder, prime minister of the federal state of Bavaria, league action could start as early as May 9 or a week later.

Northern-Rhine Westphalia’s prime minister, Armin Laschet, said games with a crowd are close to impossible this year.

Games behind closed doors are likely to be permitted by local health authorities if clubs follow strict hygiene standards.

The German national league association Deutsche Fußball Liga has presented a coherent concept to run games behind closed doors.

League association CEO Christian Seifert said football has to pay back the trust. Players and all staff involved must be disciplined and follow the tightened rules even in their private life.

Players will be given a tight catalogue of behavior Seifert announced. The implemented rules will affect the players’ entire life Seifert said adding “patterns are inevitable to get the permission to run the games.”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge promised clubs secure that fans don’t gather in front of the arenas. “The DFL has set up a convincing concept that show’s football doesn’t claim special status,” Bayern Munich’s chairman commented.

According to reports, only 126 people will be allowed inside the arena: eight coaches, staff, and doctors per team. Only four ball boys are placed around the pitch. TV crews have to cover the particular game with only 36 protagonists, including technical staff and TV reporters and commentators.

No further VIP-guests or club staff is allowed.

Security staff numbers are cut down to 30 inside the stadiums with another 50 outside to back up procedures.

German league plans to finish the current season until June 30.

Games behind closed doors are the opportunity to create high spirits and optimism among millions of fans Hans-Joachim Watzke said. The Borussia Dortmund CEO said football is thankful to get the opportunity to run games and must strictly follow the health rules.

Germany’s federal minister of health said due to the concept, games behind closed doors are possible. “The risk of new infections must be minimized. For millions of fans, this would mean a piece of normality,” Jens Spahn emphasized.

While most fans are in favor of the plans ultra-fan-groups have expressed their disapproval. They claim football doesn’t deserve an exceptional role as long as other parts of the entertainment business are shut down.

The league association said games behind closed doors are inevitable to secure the club’s economic future. 13 of 36 professional clubs reported to face insolvency by the end of June without money provided by a tv deal. The last tranche of the current agreement, worth 230 million euros, is due to be paid out by May 2. Enditem