German Friedrich takes 4th consecutive 2-man bobsleigh World Cup overall title

VIENNA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Olympic and World champion Francesco Friedrich of Germany clinched the 2020/2021 IBSF World Cup overall title, his fourth consecutive title in the two-man bobsleigh, after the final race in Innsbruck, Austria on Saturday.

The finale also saw Friedrich’s 11th win in the 12 races of the season. Friedrich and his teammate Alexander Schueller led their Latvian counterpart of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by 0.72 seconds. The Russian sled of Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov finished third in one minute and 43.90 seconds to grab their first World Cup medal.

In the overall ranking of the season, German Johannes Lochner stays second and Dominik Dvorak of the Czech Republic is third.

In the women’s monobob competitions, Breanna Walker of Australia claimed her second win of the season in one minute and 50.84 seconds, beating American athlete Elana Meyers Taylor by 0.23 seconds. Canada’s Melissa Lotholz finished third in 01:51.22.

Women’s monobob is one of the seven new events that have been added to the Beijing 2022 program. The International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) set the event as a major one for the first time in the 2020/2021 season.

The World Cup season finales of the four-man bobsleigh and 2-woman bobsleigh are set on Sunday. Enditem