German gov’t approves amendment to climate protection law

BERLIN, May 12 (Xinhua) — The German government approved an amendment to the country’s climate protection law, clearing the way for final adoption before the next national election in September, Ministry for the Environment (BMU) announced on Wednesday.

Germany now seeks to become climate neutral by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned, according to the BMU. The planned reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is increased from 55 percent to 65 percent compared to 1990-levels.

The law’s guiding principles were “generational fairness, more planning security and an approach that precisely does not choke off the economy, but rather rebuilds and modernizes the economy,” Minister for the Environment Svenja Schulze said at a press conference.

The government also announced an immediate program to support the implementation of the new climate protection targets for the country’s various sectors with an additional funding of up to 8 billion euros (around 9.7 billion U.S. dollars).

With the new law, the government responded to the ruling by the country’s highest court, which obligated the legislature to further specify its long-term climate targets by the end of 2022.

Schulze considered the new climate protection act a “fair offer to the younger generations.” Contrary to the old law, “this time the greatest burden is not being shifted to the future, this time we are making great regulations from the beginning, precisely in order not to overburden future generations with unsolvable tasks.”

According to the BMU, the updated German climate target for 2030 also took into account the increased EU climate target that was agreed by all member states under Germany’s EU Council Presidency at the end of 2020. Enditem