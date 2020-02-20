German grandmother builds wheelchair ramps from Lego

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, a German wheelchair user has devised a low-tech high-fun solution by building her own ramps made of Lego.

Rita Ebel was left in a wheelchair after a car accident 25 years ago and found getting in and out of shops around the German town of Hanau very difficult.

She has even been given the nicknamed ‘Lego grandma’ by other residents in her hometown.

Ebel started building the ramps almost a year ago to raise awareness for disabled people in Hanau.

Now dozens of stores use the ramps to help ease the entry of other wheelchair users.

Helped by her husband, the 62-year-old grandmother often spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps which contain several hundred of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight tubes of glue.

‘For me it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel,’ Ebel said.

‘Anyone could suddenly end up in a situation that puts them in a wheelchair, like it did me,’ she added.

The bright colours of the Lego ramps stand out in town centres, Ebel said.

‘Nobody just walks past a Lego ramp without taking a look. Whether it’s children who try to get the bricks out or adults who take out their mobile phones to take pictures,’ she said.

Local businesses are also enthusiastic about helping her by using the homemade ramps.

Malika El Harti, who got a ramp for her hair salon, said: ‘It’s a brilliant idea. Everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps. Finally you can see from afar that you can get in here without any problems.’

Reliant on donations, the biggest challenge is getting hold of bricks, said Eber, as many families can’t bear to part with them.

The idea is even catching on abroad. Eber, who also has a part-time job, has sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland and there is interest from Spain and a school in the United States.