German industry orders surge in Jan by most in 5-1/2 years

BERLIN, March 6 – German industrial orders surged in January on bumper aerospace and mechanical engineering bookings, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, giving the manufacturing sector a big boost at the start of a quarter marred by the coronavirus.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose 5.5% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said. That was the biggest rise since July 2014 and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.4% increase. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)