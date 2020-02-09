German industry output suffers biggest slump since 2009

BERLIN, Feb 7 – German industrial output registered its biggest drop in more than a decade in December, highlighting the weakness of the manufacturing sector that is dragging on overall growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Industrial production tumbled by 3.5% on the month, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% fall, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. The drop was the biggest since January 2009, a Statistics Office official said.

The November output reading was revised to an increase of 1.2% after a previously reported 1.1% rise.

Separate trade figures showed seasonally adjusted exports edged up by 0.1% on the month while imports fell by 0.7% in December.

