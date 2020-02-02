German, Israeli presidents jointly commemorate victims of Nazism

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The heads of state of Germany and Israel came together in the German Bundestag (federal parliament) on Wednesday to jointly commemorate the victims of Nazism .

The ceremony marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp on Jan. 27, 1945. In Auschwitz alone, at least 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, had been murdered.

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that “the lessons of our history can and must be part of how all Germans see themselves, because responsibility in the here and now is something we all bear.”

Europe is being “visited by ghosts from the past,” warned the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, stressing that the fight against anti-Semitism must be pursued persistently, generation after generation.

“Anti-Semitism and racism still exist in Germany, in many facets,” said Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble. He called for a strong and consistently acting state and a courageous civil society to fight anti-Semitism.

Every year, the German Bundestag commemorates the victims of Nazism and the World War II in which at least 55 million people died. Throughout Europe, around 6 million Jews fell victim to the Holocaust and Nazi persecution.