German leaders brace for backlash as they hint at carnival season ban

Health minister says he ‘cannot imagine’ carnival taking place in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Germany’s carnival season is expected to be cancelled owing to fears that the revelry and mass gatherings could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The health minister, Jens Spahn, is expected to announce the ban in the coming days, and he has indicated that he is braced for a backlash.

For many Germans, carnival season is the most significant cultural tradition of the year. Millions participate in festivals and parties for what is referred to as Karneval or Fasching, predominantly celebrated in Roman Catholic regions but popular throughout the country.

The season begins on 11 November, and the highlights are huge parades held the week before Ash Wednesday, marking the start of lent.

The states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rheinland Pfalz are home to the biggest celebrations, including costume balls and fancy dress parades during which thousands of tonnes of sweets are thrown into the crowds and large amounts of alcohol are consumed. The city of Cologne hosts the largest events, attracting hundreds of thousands of revellers from around the world.

Carnival committees in communities across the country spend months planning the festivities, which typically have a subversive character. Motorised floats heavily satirise political developments taking place at home and abroad.

Spahn, who was born in Ahaus-Ottenstein in North Rhine-Westphalia, acknowledged that carnival season was an important part of his life. “I come from a carnival heartland. So I know how important carnival is for many millions of Germans,” he said. “But I simply cannot imagine carnival taking place in this winter, in the midst of a pandemic. It is extremely disappointing, but that’s the way it is.”

Earlier this week he said he expected a vaccine for the virus to be available “within the next few months”.

More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in Germany on Wednesday, bringing the total of live infections back to a level last recorded three-and-a-half months ago.

About 40% of the new cases are being attributed to holidaymakers returning from breaks abroad. Most of the remaining 60% are being traced back to parties and family gatherings.

The original spike in March, when daily cases numbered about 6,000, was put down in large part to skiers returning with the infection from resorts in Austria and Italy and subsequently attending carnival events.

Christoph Kuckelkorn, the president of the Cologne carnival festival committee, told local media he was supportive of Spahn’s measure, which he called “reasonable”.

“Celebrating at any price cannot be our goal right now,” he said. But he questioned whether it had to mean that all fancy dress gatherings, which are popular in schools, kindergartens, care homes and the workplace, should also be cancelled. “We consider a blanket ban several months ahead of the season rather less expedient,” he said.

The head of the Bundestag’s health committee, Erwin Rüddel, a self-confessed carnivalist, said that from a public health perspective a ban made sense. “We have enough evidence that physical distancing and alcohol are not compatible,” he said.