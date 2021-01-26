German machinery manufacturers expect sales growth in China: survey

FRANKFURT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — German machinery manufacturers taking a survey expected progress in the sales on the Chinese market in 2021, according to the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) on Tuesday.

Forty-three percent of the companies expect progress especially in the sales markets of China and North America, and another 14 percent of the companies even consider a significant improvement possible on the Chinese sales market, the VDMA commented on the results of a recent survey, in which 575 member companies took part.

Overall, the German mechanical and plant engineering sector is cautiously optimistic about 2021. About three out of four companies expect their turnover to grow, mostly considering single-digit growth rate to be realistic, the survey results showed.

Responding to questions on the order situation in the next three months, 23 percent of companies said they expect the easing on the demand side to continue, whereas 13 percent said the situation would tighten.

The confidence with regard to demand is “considerable”, but “a great deal of uncertainty” remains, given the high infection rates and lockdowns in many countries, said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers in the statement.

The past year has been difficult for the industry but there were signs of recovery in the final quarter. According to VDMA, four out of five companies see a decline in turnover for the business year 2020, but the percentage of companies that have managed to avoid a minus has risen from 13 to 21 percent since the end of September. Enditem