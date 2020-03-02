German minister: Up to local authorities to decide…

BERLIN, March 2 – German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday it was up to local authorities to decide whether to hold large events in Europe’s largest economy after Switzerland on Friday banned events drawing more than 1,000 people due to the coronavirus.

“The federal government has formulated some parameters in the crisis committee but … the Infection Protection Act foresees that the decision is in the hands of local authorities,” he told a news conference.

Germany’s ITB Tourism Fair – which was due to take place this week – has been cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers Messe Berlin GmbH said on Friday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)