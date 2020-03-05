German parliament debates consequences of right-wing extremist violence in Germany

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — While delivering a speech in Berlin on Thursday, German Bundestag (federal parliament) President Wolfgang Schaeuble called for more engagement from the government in the fight against right-wing terror in the country.

During a debate about the consequences of right-wing extremist violence, Schaeuble warned that the German state had “underestimated the right-wing extremist danger for too long.”

In a shooting attack in February, a 43-year-old German citizen with a xenophobic and racist motive killed nine people with immigrant backgrounds in the German city of Hanau, and later killed his mother and himself.

Following the attack, many German politicians demanded further tightening of Germany’s gun law. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called for introduction of psychological tests for firearms license holders under certain conditions.

Also in February, German authorities conducted raids on a right-wing extremist group and arrested 12 suspects for allegedly planning terror attacks. Large quantities of explosives and hand grenades as well as automatic weapons were seized.

Schaeuble stressed that the “long trail of murderous assaults” by individuals and groups would show that “this is terrorism”.

“The decisive response to this must be to use all constitutional means to uncover radical networks and break up right-wing extremist associations,” called Schaeuble. “This will only be possible if we finally get better at consistently enforcing the law.”