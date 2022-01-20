German police are looking into a total of 12,000 fake vaccine certificates.

Vaccine certificates can be obtained for (dollar)227-340, according to German media.

BERLIN is the German capital.

According to local media on Wednesday, German police are investigating 12,000 bogus vaccination certificates.

An investigation has been launched, according to the German News Agency, after fraud related to the 3G requirement (vaccination, testing, and recovery) increased in many areas, with 12,000 vaccination certificates forged in various states.

According to reports, the fraud is widespread on the Telegram messaging app, and these certificates can be purchased for €200-300 (USD 227-340).

According to the agency, it is currently impossible for law enforcement agencies to determine the exact number of fake vaccine documents in circulation.

After it was discovered that Markus Anfang, the coach of Werder Bremen, a German second-tier football club, had used a fake vaccination certificate, his contract was terminated and an investigation was launched.

To combat the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus, the German government has increased its vaccination campaign and plans to give booster shots to all adults over the age of 18 in the coming weeks.

According to official data, 72.8 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with nearly 47.6 percent having received their booster shots as of Tuesday.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.