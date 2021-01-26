German production of ventilator devices up 33.4 pct in first 9 months of 2020

BERLIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Production of medical equipment for respiratory and oxygen therapy in Germany rose by 33.4 percent year-on-year to 426 million units in the first three quarters of last year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

Production value of such medical equipment, which included devices for invasive and non-invasive ventilation such as ventilator units, oxygen masks and bag valve units, rose by around 60 percent to 900.6 million euros (1.09 billion U.S. dollars), according to Destatis.

“The spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs, has boosted demand for medical devices in the field of ventilation and oxygen therapy,” Destatis noted.

The increased demand for ventilators and similar medical equipment also had an increasing effect on foreign trade, as imports rose in value by 46 percent year-on-year from January to November last year to around 567.9 million euros, according to Destatis.

Most of the equipment imported into Germany between January and November came from the United States with 21.7 percent of total imports by value, followed by China and New Zealand, according to Destatis.

German exports of ventilators and similar medical equipment jumped by 88 percent to 979.7 million euros in the same period. According to Destatis, Germany exported 7.1 percent of oxygen and ventilator equipment to China, followed by the U.S. and Britain. (1 euro = 1.21 U.S. dollars) Enditem