German shares almost unchanged at start of trading Wednesday

BERLIN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index decreasing by 7.27 points, or 0.05 percent, opening at 13,316.42 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was the country’s largest airline Lufthansa, increasing 1.43 percent, followed by financial service provider Wirecard with 1.06 percent and chip manufacturer Infineon with 0.43 percent.

Shares of BMW fell by 0.49 percent. The premium car maker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday after announcing declining sales and production figures in case of a no-deal Brexit.

BMW warned that if no deal was negotiated by the end of the year, tariffs of the World Trade Organization would apply immediately which “would lead to price increases and thus also to a decline in volume and production.”

The economic outlook for Germany stabilized in January after a setback in December, according to the monthly consumer climate study published Wednesday by market research institute GfK.

Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is scheduled to present a forecast for the country’s economic development in 2020 on Wednesday.

The euro was trading unchanged at 1.1022 U.S. dollars on Wednesday morning.