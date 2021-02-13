German shares almost unchanged at start of trading

BERLIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 4.31 points, or 0.31 percent, opening at 14,055.60 points.

The biggest winner among the country’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was sportswear manufacturer Adidas, increasing by 1.04 percent, followed by online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 1.00 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 0.59 percent.

Shares of Covestro fell by 0.84 percent. The German plastic specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday that the country’s index of import prices in December 2020 increased by 2.7 percent year-on-year to 100.7 billion euros (121.7 billion U.S. dollars). Full year 2020 exports were down 9.3 percent year-on-year while imports fell by 7.1 percent.

The yield on German 10-year bonds went down 0.001 percentage points to minus 0.445 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2051 dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Tuesday morning. Enditem