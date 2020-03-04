German shares almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing slightly by 7.2 points, or 0.1 percent, opening at 11,992.59 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was Germany’s biggest airline Lufthansa, increasing 1.05 percent, followed by reinsurer Munich Re with 1.01 percent and housing company Vonovia with 0.91 percent.

Shares of SAP fell by 1.04 percent. The German software company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced that turnover of retail companies in Germany increased by 1.8 percent in January year-on-year, based on preliminary results.

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1170 U.S. dollars, decreasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Wednesday morning.