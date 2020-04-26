German shares almost unchanged at the start of trading

BERLIN, April 23 (Xinhua) — German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing by 22.35 points, or 0.21 percent, opening at 10,437.38 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s largest 30 companies at the start of trading was financial service provider Wirecard, increasing 5.65 percent after postponing the results of an independent audit of its accounting practices by KPMG until next week.

According to Wirecard, “no evidence was found for the publicly raised accusations of balance sheet manipulation,” which the British newspaper Financial Times had brought forward against the company, reporting that sales and profits in 2019 had been “fraudulently” inflated.

Shares of German carmaker Daimler increased by 1.58 percent after the company announced a decrease in group EBIT by almost 80 percent to 617 million euros (666.15 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2020.

German chemical and automotive supplier Continental came in third with shares increasing by 1.25 percent at the start of trading.

Shares of Vonovia fell by 1.12 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading.

Market research institute GfK forecasted German consumer sentiment to hit a new “all-time low” of minus 23.4 points for May, 25.7 points lower than in April of this year, according to its monthly consumer climate study published Thursday.

“Given that the economy is largely frozen, this unprecedented cliff dive is hardly surprising,” commented Rolf Buerkl, GfK consumer expert, and warned that German retailers, manufacturers and service providers “must prepare for a tough recession in the immediate future.”

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up by 0.018 percentage points to minus 0.401 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.0824 dollars, increasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning. Enditem