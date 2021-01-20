German shares close down 0.24 pct Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 33.29 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 13,815.06 points.

Deutsche Bank lost 4.01 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and automotive manufacturer Daimler, which lost 3.05 percent and 1.89 percent respectively.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero gained 1.62 percent, becoming the top gainer. Marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and securities Deutsche Boerse group and European health care company Fresenius SE advanced 1.57 percent and 1.28 percent respectively.

Multinational software corporation SAP was the most traded share with a turnover of 278.20 million euros (337.51 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 4.78 percent to close at 2.267 euros per share on Tuesday. Enditem