German shares close flat Friday

FRANKFURT, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — German stocks closed almost unchanged on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index down 3.57 points, or 0.03 percent, to end at 14,056.72 points.

Manufacturing and electronics company Siemens lost 2.10 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and securities Deutsche Boerse group and multinational software corporation SAP, which lost 1.70 percent and 1.63 percent respectively.

Multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer gained 2.84 percent, becoming the top gainer. Deutsche Post and European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero advanced 2.55 percent and 1.74 percent respectively.

Automotive manufacturer Daimler was the most traded share with a turnover of 400.93 million euros (480.43 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, rose 1.50 percent to close at 2.363 euros per share on Friday. Enditem