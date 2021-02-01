German shares close up 1.41 pct Monday

FRANKFURT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — German stocks rose on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 189.15 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 13,622.02 points.

Housing association Deutsche Wohnen won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 3.47 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and securities Deutsche Boerse group gained by 3.40 percent and 3.24 percent respectively.

Renal dialysis equipment supplier Fresenius Medical, European health care company Fresenius SE and automotive manufacturer BMW were the top three losers among the blue chips, by falling 3.29 percent, 1.93 percent and 0.19 percent respectively.

Multinational software corporation SAP was the most-traded share with a turnover of 314.74 million euros (380.33 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, lost 0.09 percent to close at 2.263 euros per share on Monday. Enditem