German shares down 0.75 pct Tuesday

FRANKFURT, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 102.70 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 13,681.19 points.

Multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement lost 3.03 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by Automotive manufacturer Daimler and Deutsche Post, which lost 2.76 percent and 2.47 percent respectively.

Energy group RWE gained 1.64 percent, becoming the top gainer. Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and housing association Vonovia advanced 1.35 percent and 1.17 percent respectively.

Multinational software corporation SAP was the most traded share with a turnover of 238.1 million euros (257.2 million U.S. dollars). Enditem