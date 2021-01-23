German shares edge down Friday

FRANKFURT, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — German stocks edged down on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index down 32.70 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 13,873.97 points.

Deutsche Bank lost 2.84 percent, the top loser among the blue chips, followed by automotive supplier Continental and multinational building materials company HeidelbergCement, which lost 2.51 percent and 2.50 percent respectively.

Manufacturing and electronics company Siemens gained 7.27 percent, becoming the top gainer. Automotive manufacturer Volkswagen and European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero advanced 1.88 percent and 0.99 percent respectively.

Siemens was the most traded share, with a turnover of 649.29 million euros (789.41 million U.S. dollars).

China’s Haier, a leading global household appliances manufacturer listed in Frankfurt in 2018, lost 0.36 percent to close at 2.490 euros per share on Friday. Enditem